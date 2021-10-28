Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 28.10.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 676 internationalen Medien
Kapitän NASDAQ, übernehmen Sie! Vicinity Motor bekommt Rückenwind aus den USA!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0LCTL ISIN: US38068T1051 Ticker-Symbol: GIH 
Tradegate
28.10.21
17:31 Uhr
1,636 Euro
+0,080
+5,14 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
GOLD RESOURCE CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GOLD RESOURCE CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,5801,61222:31
1,5541,64022:00
ACCESSWIRE
28.10.2021 | 22:08
117 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Gold Resource Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend

DENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / October 28, 2021 / Gold Resource Corporation (NYSE American:GORO) (the "Company") declared its quarterly dividend of one cent ($0.01) per common share for the fourth quarter of 2021 payable on December 29, 2021, to shareholders of record as of December 15, 2021.

Dividends may vary in amount and consistency or be discontinued at the Board of Directors' discretion depending on variables including but not limited to operational cash flows, Company development requirements and strategies, construction, spot gold and silver prices, taxation, general market conditions and other factors described in the Company's public filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

About GRC:

Gold Resource Corporation is a gold and silver producer, developer, and explorer with its operations centered on the Don David Gold Mine in Oaxaca, Mexico. Under the direction of a new board and senior leadership, the Company focus is to unlock the significant upside potential of its existing infrastructure and large land position surrounding the mine, to close our acquisition of Aquila Resources Inc., and to develop the Back Forty Project in Michigan, USA. For more information, please visit GRC's website, located at www.goldresourcecorp.com and read the Company's 10-K for an understanding of the risk factors involved.

Contacts:

Ann Wilkinson
Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Affairs
Ann.Wilkinson@GRC-USA.com
www.goldresourcecorp.com

SOURCE: Gold Resource Corporation



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/670232/Gold-Resource-Corporation-Declares-Quarterly-Dividend

GOLD RESOURCE-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.