Dover, Delaware--(Newsfile Corp. - October 28, 2021) - Encode Ideas, L.P. Initiates Research on Titan Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: TMDI) (TSX: TMD). The full research publication is available here and available on our website at www.encodelp.com. A summary follows:

Encode Ideas, L.P. is initiating coverage on Titan Medical, Inc. as a High Conviction Investment Idea. Titan is a medical device company headquartered in Toronto, Ontario with R&D facilities in Chapel Hill, North Carolina, and is focused on enhancing robotic-assisted surgery using innovative technology through a single access point. The Enos robotic single access surgical system is being developed with an ergonomic focus to provide a surgical experience that imitates real-life movements that surgeons demand, and includes multi-articulating instruments designed to allow surgeons an increased range of motion in a confined space, with dexterity and the ability to exert the forces necessary to complete common surgical tasks.

Encode Ideas, L.P. is a healthcare-focused research firm, founded in 2019, providing institutional quality research and actionable investment and trade ideas. We undertake an intensive research process to identify healthcare companies that are mispriced or underfollowed. This process lends us towards covering predominately micro/small cap securities, where we feel some of the most intriguing risk reward opportunities exist.

Full disclosures can be found at the end of the report, page 27, and on the website under the disclosure section. The securities of the issuer(s) discussed in this press release may be unsuitable for investors depending on their specific investment objectives and financial position. Past performance is no guarantee of future results. This research does not constitute a personal trading recommendation or take into account the particular investment objectives, financial situation, or needs of an individual reader of this report and does not provide all of the pertinent information to make an investment decision. Neither Encode Ideas, L.P. nor its employees and affiliates are registered as investment advisors or broker/dealers in any jurisdiction whatsoever. The information contained herein is based on sources that Encode Ideas, L.P. believes to be reliable but is not guaranteed to be accurate and does not purport to be a complete statement or summary of the available data. Encode Ideas, LP has been retained byTitan Medical, Inc. to provide investor awareness and research coverage. This compensation may constitute a conflict of interest as to Encode Ideas LP's ability to remain objective in our communication regarding the profiled company. Readers should always do their own due diligence and consult a financial professional.

