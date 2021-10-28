Popular Streamer Jessica Blevins Partners with ROCCAT and Will Use the Award-Winning PC Accessory Brand's Headsets, Keyboards, Mice and More

ROCCAT, Turtle Beach Corporation's (NASDAQ: HEAR) Hamburg, Germany-based PC gaming accessories brand, today announced a new partnership with popular online personality, gamer, entrepreneur, and businesswoman for the world-renowned Team Ninja brand Jessica Blevins. Jessica streams a wide variety of content on Twitch to a dedicated and loyal following. Her Twitch streams and content have reached over 450k fans, and her TikTok channel has nearly 900k followers. Jessica has amassed over 1 million followers on Instagram and has 584,900 followers on Twitter, and shehas been recognized by publications such as Forbes and Business Insider.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211028006086/en/

Popular Streamer Jessica Blevins Partners with ROCCAT and Will Use the Award-Winning PC Accessory Brand's Headsets, Keyboards, Mice and More (Photo: Business Wire)

"Working with Jessica is a great honor for us. She has made a big impact on the gaming scene, and we are looking forward to working together and creating products she and her fans will love," said René Korte, ROCCAT Founder and General Manager for PC Products at Turtle Beach. "Jessica recognizes the benefits our PC gaming headsets packed with Turtle Beach's exclusive features mice and keyboards bring to her gaming experience, and we're excited to welcome her to the team."

With this new partnership, Jessica will be using ROCCAT's latest PC accessories including the Syn Pro Air wireless PC gaming headset, Kone Pro gaming mouse, the mechanical Vulcan TKL Pro gaming keyboard along with other ROCCAT peripherals when gaming and creating content.

"ROCCAT is a rapidly growing name in the PC gaming space, and I'm excited to be working with them on this partnership," said Jessica Blevins. "I love the Syn Pro Air, Kone Pro and Vulcan TKL Pro because of not only their stylish and cohesive designs but also because they provide the superior quality, performance and comfort I expect, and more. I'm looking forward to using more of ROCCAT's products and introducing them to my fans all over the world."

The Syn Pro Air's sleek design showcases ROCCAT's signature style, while the brand's Stellar Wireless technology delivers a solid connection and superior 24-hour battery life. The Syn Pro Air also features Turtle Beach's exclusive, patented innovations such as Superhuman Hearing for a competitive advantage, powerful Nanoclear 50mm drivers, the removable TruSpeak high-sensitivity microphone to ensure you're always heard clearly, and ProSpecs glasses-friendly cushions for those who game with glasses. The Kone Pro lightweight optical ergonomic performance gaming mouse features RGB lighting and weighs in at a mere 66g making it the most lightweight and advanced gaming mouse ROCCAT has ever made. The Kone Pro utilizes the Titan Optical Switch, AIMO RGB lighting, a 19K DPI Owl-Eye Sensor, PhantomFlex cable, and superior heat-treated PTFE glides. The award-winning Vulcan TKL Pro mechanical gaming keyboard takes all the power and beauty of thefull-size Vulcan Pro and finesses it into a smaller tenkeyless form factor. ROCCAT's Titan Optical Switch is a marvel in optical engineering, actuating at the speed of light for an unprecedented new level of responsiveness.

To follow Jessica Blevinsmake sure to check out her TikTok, Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, Twitch and YouTube Channel.

For more information on the latest ROCCAT PC gaming products and accessories, visit ROCCAT.com and be sure to follow ROCCAT on TikTok, Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube.

About Turtle Beach Corporation

Turtle Beach Corporation (www.turtlebeachcorp.com) is one of the world's leading gaming accessory providers. The Turtle Beach brand (www.turtlebeach.com) is known for pioneering first-to-market features and patented innovations in high-quality, comfort-driven headsets for all levels of gamer, making it a fan-favorite brand and the market leader in console gaming audio for the last decade. Turtle Beach's ROCCAT brand (www.roccat.com) combines detail-loving German innovation with a genuine passion for designing the best PC gaming products. Under the ROCCAT brand, Turtle Beach creates award-winning keyboards, mice, headsets, mousepads, and other PC accessories. Turtle Beach's Neat Microphones brand (www.neatmic.com) creates high-quality USB and analog microphones for gamers, streamers, and professionals that embrace cutting-edge technology and design. Turtle Beach's shares are traded on the Nasdaq Exchange under the symbol: HEAR.

Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking information and statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Except for historical information contained in this release, statements in this release may constitute forward-looking statements regarding assumptions, projections, expectations, targets, intentions or beliefs about future events. Statements containing the words "may", "could", "would", "should", "believe", "expect", "anticipate", "plan", "estimate", "target", "goal", "project", "intend" and similar expressions, or the negatives thereof, constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current belief and expectations, as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, management.

While the Company believes that its expectations are based upon reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurances that its goals and strategy will be realized. Numerous factors, including risks and uncertainties, may affect actual results and may cause results to differ materially from those expressed in forward-looking statements made by the Company or on its behalf. Some of these factors include, but are not limited to, risks related to, the substantial uncertainties inherent in the acceptance of existing and future products, the difficulty of commercializing and protecting new technology, the impact of competitive products and pricing, general business and economic conditions, risks associated with the expansion of our business including the integration of any businesses we acquire and the integration of such businesses within our internal control over financial reporting and operations, our indebtedness, the Company's liquidity, and other factors discussed in our public filings, including the risk factors included in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, and the Company's other periodic reports. Except as required by applicable law, including the securities laws of the United States and the rules and regulations of the Securities and Exchange Commission, the Company is under no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement after the date of this release whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

All trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211028006086/en/

Contacts:

North America

Eric Nielsen

Step 3 Public Relations

202.276.5357

eric@step-3.com

MacLean Marshall

Sr. Director, Public Relations

Brand Communications

Turtle Beach Corporation

858.914.5093

maclean.marshall@turtlebeach.com

Europe

Jessica Albiston

Sr. Marketing Communications Manager

Turtle Beach Germany GMBH

jessica.albiston@turtlebeach.com

Keith Hennessey

Sr. Director, Communications

Partnerships International

Turtle Beach

+ 44 (0) 1256 678350

keith.hennessey@turtlebeach.com

Investor Information:

Cody Slach or Alex Thompson

Gateway Investor Relations

949.574.3860

hear@gatewayir.com

For Jessica Blevins:

Jonah Keel

42West/BHI

502.640.5763

jonah_keel@bhimpact.com