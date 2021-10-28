- (PLX AI) - Xvivo Perfusion has carried out a directed share issue of 746,269 shares at a subscription price of SEK 335 per share.
- • Xvivo closed at SEK 335.50 on Thursday
|Zeit
|Aktuelle Nachrichten
|22:10
|Xvivo Sold Shares at SEK 335 to Raise SEK 250 Million
|(PLX AI) - Xvivo Perfusion has carried out a directed share issue of 746,269 shares at a subscription price of SEK 335 per share.• Xvivo closed at SEK 335.50 on Thursday
► Artikel lesen
|17:40
|Xvivo to Buy Star Teams; Issues New Shares for SEK 250 Million
|(PLX AI) - Xvivo has entered into an agreement to acquire the US organ recovery company Star Teams and finances the acquisition through a private placement of new shares.• Xvivo to buy Star Teams for...
► Artikel lesen
|21.10.
|Xvivo Perfusion reports Q3 results
|21.10.
|XVIVO Perfusion AB: XVIVO Presents Interim Report January-September 2021
|GOTHENBURG, SE / ACCESSWIRE / October 21, 2021 / XVIVO Perfusion AB (STO:XVIVO)(LSE:0RKL)(FRA:3XV)Third quarter 2021 (Jul 1 - Sep 30)• Net sales amounted to SEK 54.9 million (42.7), corresponding to...
► Artikel lesen
|21.10.
|Xvivo Q3 EBIT SEK -4 Million
|(PLX AI) - Xvivo Q3 adjusted EBIT SEK -2.9 million.• Q3 net income SEK -1.1 million• Q3 EPS SEK -0.04
► Artikel lesen
|Unternehmen / Aktien
|Kurs
|%
|XVIVO PERFUSION AB
|32,900
|-4,50 %