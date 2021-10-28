- (PLX AI) - Eastman Chemical Q3 revenue USD 2,720 million vs. estimate USD 2,600 million.
- • Q3 adjusted EBIT USD 445 million vs. estimate USD 450 million
- • Q3 adjusted EPS USD 2.46 vs. estimate USD 2.46
- • CEO says revenue was a quarterly record, reflecting the impact of our innovation and market development initiatives and continued solid underlying demand across most end markets
- • Says expect full-year free cash flow to approach $1.1 billion
