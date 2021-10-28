

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Columbia Sportswear Company (COLM) revealed a profit for its third quarter that advanced from last year.



The company's profit came in at $100.56 million, or $1.62 per share. This compares with $62.75 million, or $0.94 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.33 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 14.8% to $804.71 million from $701.09 million last year.



Columbia Sportswear Company earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $100.56 Mln. vs. $62.75 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.62 vs. $0.94 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.33 -Revenue (Q3): $804.71 Mln vs. $701.09 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $4.55 to $4.80 Full year revenue guidance: $3.04 to $3.08 Bln



