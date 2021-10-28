

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Fortive Corporation (FTV) revealed earnings for third quarter that dropped from last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $150.8 million, or $0.42 per share. This compares with $208.5 million, or $0.61 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Fortive Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $240.5 million or $0.66 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 12.1% to $1.30 billion from $1.16 billion last year.



Fortive Corporation earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $240.5 Mln. vs. $179.3 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.66 vs. $0.50 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $1.30 Bln vs. $1.16 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.74 to $0.79 Full year EPS guidance: $2.70 to $2.75



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

