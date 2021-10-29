DGAP-News: Thrombolytic Science, LLC / Key word(s): Patent/Miscellaneous

Thrombolytic Science, LLC: Thrombolytic Science Granted US Patent on Novel Clot Dissolving Therapy, Complementing Patent Protection in Europe, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Mexico, & CIS



29.10.2021 / 05:00

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Thrombolytic Science Granted US Patent on Novel Clot Dissolving Therapy, Complementing Patent Protection in Europe, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Mexico, & CIS US Patent to Support Global Partnering of Novel, Nature-inspired Clot-dissolving Therapy CAMBRIDGE, MA, October 29, 2021 -- Thrombolytic Science, LLC (TSI) today announced the granting of a new patent by the USPTO. Most strokes and all heart attacks are caused by a blood clot blocking essential blood flow to a portion of the brain or heart. Since neither organ can long survive without blood flow, reperfusion must be as rapid as possible. Biological dissolution of the clot, or thrombolysis, remains the fastest and simplest way to reestablish blood flow. The invention relates to methods for a safe and effective clot dissolution that mimics the natural biological system. "The natural human system of fibrinolysis uses a sequence of 2 enzymes, called" activators", first, tissue plasminogen activator (tPA) and then prourokinase plasminogen activator (prouPA)" said Prof. Victor Gurewich, MD, co-founder and Scientific Director of TSI. "Following the natural system, TSI's sequential administration of a bolus of tPA followed by an IV infusion of a mutant prouPA enables a safer fibrinolytic effect than the administration of either activator alone, as the activators are synergistic, allowing for the use of smaller, safer doses of each while retaining efficacy". "This additional patent further validates TSI's innovative science" said Alexis C. Wallace, MScEng, MBA, TSI co-founder and CEO, "while enabling us to advance our partnering efforts to bring TSI's therapeutic solution to patients with ischemic stroke and heart attacks". TSI clinical development includes an on-going Phase II, multicenter, clinical trial in ischemic stroke patients comparing TSI's therapeutic solution to the standard of care, and lead by leaders in neurology at Erasmus MC, in Rotterdam, NL. A Phase I clinical trial was completed successfully in 2017 at the Center for Human Drug Research, Leiden, in the Netherlands. About Thrombolytic Science Thrombolytic Science, LLC is a privately held vascular health and biotechnology company leading development of a next-generation, life-saving therapy to transform traditional medical approaches for treating ischemic stroke and heart attacks caused by blood clots. TSI's dual, sequential thrombolytic regimen was established by research in the laboratory of Prof. Victor Gurewich, MD, Harvard Medical School. For more information, visit tsillc.net or contact us at info@tsillc.net ###

29.10.2021 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de

