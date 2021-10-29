Izmir, Buca--(Newsfile Corp. - October 28, 2021) - SquidGame, a game token based on the Binance Smart Chain Network, is excited to record huge growth, up by 500%, showing significant traction among investors.

A week after its launch, the SquidGame Token, games's native token denoted as $SGT, soared to record highs reaching $1 Million Market Cap on 21st October 2021. The recent surge caused the project to have its token listed on CoinMarketCap. Notably, this caused the project to gather over 13k investors from all over the world within the last seven days. Currently, SquidGame has a market cap of $4,718,929.

SquidGame is a crypto gaming project inspired by an existing Trending television series on Netflix, SquidGame, that offers auto-static rewards on every transaction. The game has a 7% ETH rewards system paid to token holders as dividends. This will be done automatically to their wallets.

SquidGame is a community-oriented platform that seeks to ensure each member gets the best from the cryptocurrency market and the gaming industry. The project recently conducted its first burning process, which saw 2.5% of its tokens burnt. The event was done following a request from the community to help further drive $SGT prices to the moon. The project also recently shared its Play2Earn game link on their website, which is still in its Beta stage. Also, the platform was given the green light by Techrate following a successful audit.

SquidGame has a total supply of 10,000,000,000,000 tokens. 10% of these tokens will be used for the games, 5% for the team, while the remaining 85% will be used for SquidGame's liquidity pool. Both team and liquidity pool allocation will be locked. The $SGT token will have various utilities, including allowing holders to earn rewards by playing games and simply holding SquidGame tokens in their wallets.

While the game is just days old, SquidGame has huge things installed for its community. SquidGame has already hinted at dropping non-fungible tokens (NFTs) and creating more advanced UI-based games. Reportedly, the project is also in talks with the Netflix show Actors to form collaborations to help push the project even further. SquidGame also has big charity plans which will be announced for any country's NGO in the coming days. They are in discussion of getting listed on exchanges.

In the last several weeks, there have been a number of SquidGame projects that have either ended up as scams or dead. This is why, the $SGT token project founders believe in total transparency and hence they are doxxed on their website.

Since last month, SquidGame's founder, Koray Darcan and co-founder Levent Tenis have been working on the project's roadmap. Combined, they have a vast knowledge of smart contracts, blockchain and its related technologies. In addition, to ensure the project's success, the founders have put together a team of professionals forming the 'A-Team,' which includes Yusuf Demir serving as the CEO, Adnan Barangil in charge of Marketing, and Ahmet Okuman serving as the Graphic Designer. The team also has Ersen Berber as the Developer, Kaan Savasan as the Market Maker, and Erdem Yildiz as the Game Developer

Note, the $SGT token can be bought on Pancakeswap, Poocoin and Dextools.io platforms:

Contract:

0x440fc7da66e34e01af5201bdf5815739b0ae743f

Buy Link:

Dextools.io

https://www.dextools.io/app/bsc/pair-explorer/0xae7db8558a37353beab610710236ed886cd50442

Poocoin

https://poocoin.app/tokens/0x440fc7da66e34e01af5201bdf5815739b0ae743f

Media Contact:

Website: https://tokensquidgame.com

Twitter: @_SquidGameToken

Telegram: https://t.me/TokenSquidGame

Email: koray.darcan69@gmail.com

