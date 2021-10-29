Anzeige
Vicinity Motor bekommt Rückenwind aus den USA!
29.10.2021 | 06:22
Global tech investor Court Cavendish snaps up Ben Kent as Special Advisor

LONDON, Oct. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Court Cavendish, the global technology investor and former healthcare turnaround specialist, has today announced the appointment of Ben Kent as Special Advisor.

Ben's appointment comes as Court Cavendish further implements its strategy of deploying senior expertise alongside its existing capital investments. Ben is the second Special Advisor appointed by Court Cavendish this year, following the appointment of former Tesco Chief Financial Officer Laurie McIlwee in January 2021.

Ben brings with him over fifteen years of experience working in the healthcare sector, and considerable expertise in corporate finance. As Special Advisor, he will provide strategic advice and mentorship to support Court Cavendish's investment in healthcare companies - a portfolio that includes DocTime, the emerging markets telehealth provider.

As part of his Court Cavendish role, Ben has been appointed Chief Financial Officer at DocTime. He has previously held CFO roles at Bupa and SimplyHealth, and most recently served as COO of Doctor Care Anywhere where he supported its successful IPO.

DocTime was founded in 2020 and uses technology to deliver virtual health services in emerging markets. It launched in Bangladesh and has received funding from Court Cavendish to enhance its services, support its growth, and to expand to other emerging markets undergoing rapid digitisation.

Dr Chai Patel FRCP CBE, Founder and Chairman of Court Cavendish, said:

"Ben's financial expertise, and experience within renowned healthcare companies, will be instrumental in helping us expand our offering to the organisations that we support. We are determined to help all our investments tackle global health problems through innovative technological solutions."

Commenting on his appointment at Court Cavendish, Ben Kent said:

"I admire Chai's leadership of some of the most successful healthcare businesses in the UK. I look forward to working with him to support Court Cavendish's investments, including my role with DocTime.

"DocTime has the vision to be the leading virtual health provider in emerging markets. I look forward to continue working with the talented team, to help those in need get fast, convenient and affordable access to healthcare."

Interviews are available on request with:

  • Ben Kent, Special Advisor, Court Cavendish, and Chief Financial Officer, DocTime
  • Dr Chai Patel CBE FRCP, Founder and Chairman, Court Cavendish

Ben Kent's profile: http://courtcavendish.com/team

Court Cavendish website: http://courtcavendish.com/

DocTime website: https://doctime.com.bd/

