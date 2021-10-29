- (PLX AI) - GN Store Nord Q3 EPS DKK 3.46 vs. estimate DKK 3.43.
- • Q3 revenue DKK 3,787 million vs. estimate DKK 4,000 million
- • Q3 EBITA DKK 625 million vs. estimate DKK 736 million
- • GN Audio today revises its organic revenue growth guidance for 2021 from more than 25% to 22-25% due to significantly increased volatility and accelerating amount of delays in component deliveries
- • As a consequence of the revised financial guidance for GN Audio organic revenue growth, GN Store Nord now expects a growth in EPS of more than 40% for 2021 excluding transaction related costs
