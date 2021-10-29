Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 29.10.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 676 internationalen Medien
Kapitän NASDAQ, übernehmen Sie! Vicinity Motor bekommt Rückenwind aus den USA!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 634727 ISIN: NO0006390301 Ticker-Symbol: SJI 
Stuttgart
28.10.21
17:04 Uhr
14,468 Euro
+0,004
+0,03 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SPAREBANK 1 SMN Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SPAREBANK 1 SMN 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
29.10.2021 | 07:05
33 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Sparebank 1 SMN: SpareBank 1 SMN: Key information relating to cash dividend

The Board of Directors of SpareBank 1 SMN has decided to distribute the remaining cash dividend of NOK 3.10 per ECC for the accounting year of 2020, in accordance with the authorisation granted by the Supervisory Board on 25 March 2021.

Dividend amount: NOK 3.10

Declared currency: NOK

Last day including right: 1 November 2021

Ex-date: 2 November 2021

Record date: 3 November 2021

Payment date: 9 November 2021

Date of approval: 28 October 2021

This information is published in accordance with the requirements in Oslo Børs' issuer rules.


SPAREBANK 1 SMN-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.