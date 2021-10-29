- (PLX AI) - Aker BioMarine Q3 revenue USD 62 million vs. estimate USD 76 million.
|Aker BioMarine Q3 Adjusted EBITDA USD 14.6 Million vs. Estimate USD 12 Million
|AKER BIOMARINE: One of the world's highest ranked esports teams takes krill oil to sharpen the brain
|Aker BioMarine's key patent for krill oil in Europe is validated
|Aker BioMarine ASA - Invitation to presentation of the Q3 2021 results
|Container shortages mean Aker BioMarine is transporting krill back from the Antarctic in its own ship
