- (PLX AI) - Scatec Q3 proportionate revenue NOK 1,254 million vs. estimate NOK 1,244 million.
|07:10
|Scatec Q3 Proportionate EBITDA NOK 767 Million vs. Estimate NOK 750 Million
|07:10
|Scatec ASA: Third quarter 2021: Strong operational performance
|Do
|Scatec ASA: Scatec awarded solar projects totaling 273 MW in the REIPPP Round 5 government tender in South Africa
|19.10.
|Invitation to presentation of Scatec ASA's third quarter results 2021
|15.10.
|Scatec to install up to 100 MW of green hydrogen capacity in Egypt
|Norwegian renewables specialist Scatec has revealed plans to collaborate with Fertiglobe and the Sovereign Fund of Egypt on the development of a green hydrogen plant in Egypt with an electrolyzer ranging...
