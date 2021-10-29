- (PLX AI) - Kongsberg Auto Q3 revenue EUR 267.4 million vs estimate EUR 245 million.
- • Q3 adjusted EBIT EUR 5.7 million
|Kongsberg Auto Q3 Adj. EBIT EUR 5.7 Million; Revenue Above Consensus
|KONGSBERG AUTOMOTIVE ASA: KONGSBERG AUTOMOTIVE REPORTS Q3 2021 RESULTS
|Kongsberg Automotive Sells Interior Comfort Systems to Lear for EUR 175 Million
|(PLX AI) - Kongsberg Automotive sells Interior Comfort Systems unit to Lear for EUR 175 million.• The transaction, subject to regulatory approvals and other customary closing conditions and adjustments...
|KONGSBERG AUTOMOTIVE ASA: KONGSBERG AUTOMOTIVE TAKES MOMENTOUS STEP INTO THE FUTURE DIVESTMENT OF THE INTERIOR COMFORT SYSTEMS BUSINESS UNIT
|Kongsberg Automotive ASA: KONGSBERG AUTOMOTIVE TO DIVEST ITS LDC BUSINESS UNIT TO SUPRAJIT ENGINEERING LIMITED
