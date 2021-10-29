- (PLX AI) - Danske Bank 9-month net income DKK 9,300 million vs. estimate DKK 8,900 million.
- • 9-month CET1 capital ratio 18.1% vs. estimate 17.8%
- • 9-month net interest income DKK 16,500 million vs. estimate DKK 16,570 million
- • 9-month net fee income DKK 9,700 million vs. estimate DKK 9,600 million
- • 9-month net trading income DKK 3,100 million vs. estimate DKK 3,220 million
- • 9-month loan impairments DKK 587 million vs. estimate DKK 979 million
- • Danske Bank RoE expected to be 8.5-9% in 2023, down from previous target of 9-10%
- • Keeps expectation of a net profit of more than DKK 12 billion in 2021
TARGET-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de