- (PLX AI) - Lundin Energy Q3 adjusted net income USD 234 million.
|07:58
|Lundin Energy to raise dividend by 25% as oil, gas prices surge
|07:40
|Lundin Energy Q3 Net Income USD 137.5 Million
|07:34
|Lundin Energy AB Report for the nine months ended 30 September 2021
|07:34
|Lundin Energy AB: Anticipated dividend proposal to increase the 2021 dividend to USD 2.25 per share, representing a 25 percent increase on the 2020 dividend
|OMV to Sell Stake in Arctic Offshore Oil Field Wisting to Lundin Energy
|LUNDIN ENERGY AB
|33,870
|-5,05 %