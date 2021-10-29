- (PLX AI) - Fiskars Q3 sales EUR 291.8 million vs. estimate EUR 283 million.
- • Q3 EBITA EUR 38.6 million
- • Q3 EPS EUR 0.36
- • Outlook FY comparable EBITA EUR 160-170 million
FISKARS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
|Realtime
|Geld
|Brief
|Zeit
|21,100
|21,650
|08:03
|Zeit
|Aktuelle Nachrichten
|07:40
|Fiskars Q3 Comparable EBITA EUR 38 Million vs. Estimate EUR 27 Million
|(PLX AI) - Fiskars Q3 sales EUR 291.8 million vs. estimate EUR 283 million.• Q3 EBITA EUR 38.6 million• Q3 EPS EUR 0.36• Outlook FY comparable EBITA EUR 160-170 million
► Artikel lesen
|07:36
|FISKARS CORPORATION: Fiskars Group interim report January-September 2021
|Mi
|Fiskars Says Restructuring Programs Cost Less Than Expected
|(PLX AI) - Fiskars now expects the total costs of the Transformation and Restucturing programs to be a further EUR 20 million lower.• Both programs will be completed by end of 2021• The total cost of...
► Artikel lesen
|Mi
|FISKARS CORPORATION: Fiskars provides an update on its Transformation and Restructuring programs
|Mi
|Fiskars: Zeigt Premium-Flagge im KaDeWe
|Unternehmen / Aktien
|Kurs
|%
|FISKARS CORPORATION
|21,050
|-1,64 %