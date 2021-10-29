- (PLX AI) - Tokmanni Q3 revenue EUR 280.1 million vs. estimate EUR 276 million.
- • Q3 like-for-like 5.4%
- • Q3 adjusted EBIT EUR 26.1 million vs. estimate EUR 29 million
- • Q3 EPS EUR 0.32
