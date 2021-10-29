- (PLX AI) - Brunel Q3 revenue EUR 227.2 million vs. estimate EUR 218 million.
- • Q3 gross margin 23.9% vs. estimate 23.7%
|07:41
Brunel International NV: Brunel reports strong growth in revenue, gross profit and EBIT
Amsterdam, 29 October 2021- Brunel International N.V. (Brunel; BRNL), a global provider of flexibleworkforce solutions and expertise today announced its third quarter (Q3) 2021 results.
Key points...
|07:40
Brunel Q3 EBIT EUR 13.6 Million vs. Estimate EUR 12 Million
