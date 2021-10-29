EP Global Opportunities Trust Plc - Proposed Terms of Tender Offer

EP Global Opportunities Trust plc (the "Company")

29 October 2021

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 as it forms part of UK domestic law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 ("MAR"), and is being disclosed in accordance with the Company's obligations under Article 17 of MAR. Upon publication of this announcement, this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain. This announcement has been authorised for release by the Company's Board of Directors.

Proposed terms of Tender Offer

EP Global Opportunities Trust plc

Legal Entity Identifier: 2138005T5CT5ITZ7ZX58

Tender offer

Further to the announcement on Monday, 25 October 2021 and following discussions of the Board, the Board wishes to announce further details of the proposed tender offer. It is proposed that the tender will be for up to 20 per cent. of the shares of the Company and will be at a discount of 2 per cent. to net asset value per share (plus costs and expenses of the tender) (the "Tender Offer"). Shareholders will be entitled to tender up to 20 per cent. of their holding of shares (the "Basic Entitlement") and to apply to tender more than their Basic Entitlement to the extent that other shareholders do not take up their full Basic Entitlement.

The Tender Offer will be made conditional on shareholder approval being obtained at the General Meeting.

Circular

It is anticipated that a circular regarding the Proposals, including a notice convening the General Meeting and details of the New Investment Policy (as noted in the announcement of 25 October 2021) and Tender Offer, will be published in mid-December 2021 with a General Meeting due to take place in January 2022.

For further information, please contact:

Dr Sandy Nairn 0131 270 3800

Kenneth J Greig 0131 270 3800

Franklin Templeton Investment Trust Management Limited

5 Morrison Street

Edinburgh

EH3 8BH

29 October 2021