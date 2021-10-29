Rocky Mountain Power's incentive program requires that the batteries be charged by on-site solar power systems in order to fully qualify.From pv magazine USA Electric utility Rocky Mountain Power (RMP) is incentivizing more than 50,000 residential and commercial solar power owners within Utah to install utility-managed sonnen batteries. The company will use the batteries as part of a virtual power plant. RMP said it will pay solar owners a one-time incentive of $400 to $600 per kW of energy output capacity, based on when they installed solar power. After the larger first-year incentive is paid, ...

