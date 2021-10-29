Anzeige
Freitag, 29.10.2021
Vicinity Motor bekommt Rückenwind aus den USA!
Argo Blockchain PLC Announces Notice of Q3 2021 Results and Conference Call

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / October 29, 2021 / Argo Blockchain plc, a global leader in cryptocurrency mining (LSE:ARB)(NASDAQ:ARBK), announces that the Company's third quarter 2021 financial results will be released after the close of trading on Nasdaq on Monday, 01 November 2021.

Argo will host a conference call to discuss its results at 08:00 ET/ 12:00 GMT on Tuesday, 02 November 2021. The live webcast of the call can be accessed via the Investor Meet Company platform.

Investors can sign up to Investor Meet Company for free and add Argo Blockchain via the following link: https://www.investormeetcompany.com/argo-blockchain-plc/register-investor

Investors already following Argo Blockchain on the Investor Meet Company platform will be invited automatically.

For further information please contact:

Argo Blockchain

Peter Wall

Chief Executive

via Tancredi +44 203 434 2334

finnCap Ltd

Corporate Finance

Jonny Franklin-Adams

Tim Harper

Joint Corporate Broker

Sunila de Silva

+44 207 220 0500

Tennyson Securities

Joint Corporate Broker

Peter Krens

+44 207 186 9030

Tancredi Intelligent Communication

UK & Europe Media Relations

Emma Valgimigli

Emma Hodges

Salamander Davoudi

argoblock@tancredigroup.com

+44 7727 180 873

+44 7861 995 628

+44 7957 549 906

About Argo:

Argo Blockchain plc is a global leader in cryptocurrency mining with one of the largest and most efficient operations powered by clean energy. The Company is headquartered in London, UK and its shares are listed on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange under the ticker: ARB and on the Nasdaq Global Select Market in the United States under the ticker: ARBK.

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Argo Blockchain PLC



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/670296/Argo-Blockchain-PLC-Announces-Notice-of-Q3-2021-Results-and-Conference-Call

