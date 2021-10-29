- (PLX AI) - SCA Q3 sales SEK 5,077 million vs. estimate SEK 5,084 million.
|SCA Q3 EBITDA SEK 2,684 Million vs. Estimate SEK 2,483 Million
|SCA appoints Jan Svedjebrant as General Counsel
|Andritz receives order for disc filter rebuild from SCA Pulp in Sweden
|SVENSKA CELLULOSA AB
|14,100
|+1,58 %