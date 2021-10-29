DJ Aura Biosciences prices Nasdaq IPO

Arix Bioscience PLC (ARIX) Aura Biosciences prices Nasdaq IPO 29-Oct-2021 / 07:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Arix Bioscience plc

Aura Biosciences prices Nasdaq IPO

LONDON, 29 October 2021: Arix Bioscience plc (LSE: ARIX, "Arix"), a global venture capital company focused on investing in and building breakthrough biotech companies, today notes that its portfolio company, Aura Biosciences, Inc., ("Aura"), has announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 5,400,000 shares of common stock at a public offering price of USD14.00 per share for aggregate gross proceeds of USD75.6 million. In addition, Aura has granted the underwriters an option for a period of 30 days to purchase up to 810,000 additional shares of common stock. All of the shares are being offered by Aura. Aura's common stock is expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq Global Market on 29 October 2021 under the ticker symbol "AURA".

The IPO resulted in a GBP3.7 million[1] (2.8p per share) increase in the value of Arix's existing holding in Aura, which was valued at GBP11.7 million at 30 June 2021[2].

A registration statement relating to these securities has been filed with and declared effective by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. This announcement does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities, and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation or sale in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of that jurisdiction. Any offers, solicitations or offers to buy, or any sales of securities will be made in accordance with the registration requirements of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended.

About Arix Bioscience plc

Arix Bioscience plc is a global venture capital company focused on investing in and building breakthrough biotech companies around cutting edge advances in life sciences. We collaborate with exceptional entrepreneurs and provide the capital, expertise and global networks to help accelerate their ideas into important new treatments for patients. As a listed company, we are able to bring this exciting growth phase of our industry to a broader range of investors.

About Aura Biosciences

Aura Biosciences, Inc. is a clinical-stage oncology company developing a novel technology platform based on virus-like drug conjugates (VDCs) to target and destroy cancer cells selectively while activating the immune system to create long lasting anti-tumor immunity. The VDC technology platform is based on the discoveries of NIH Distinguished Investigator Dr. John Schiller of the Center for Cancer Research at the National Cancer Institute (NCI). The company has the goal of developing this technology in multiple cancer indications with an initial focus on primary choroidal melanoma, a rare disease for which there are no approved drugs. Aura's lead product candidate belzupacap sarotalocan (AU-011) is currently in Phase 2 development for the first line treatment of primary choroidal melanoma, a vision and life-threatening form of eye cancer where standard of care radioactive treatments leave patients with major vision loss and severe comorbidities. AU-011 was well tolerated in a Phase 1b/2 trial, demonstrating high rates of tumor control and vision preservation. Future pipeline applications for Aura's technology include additional ocular oncology indications like choroidal metastases and solid tumor indications like non-muscle invasive bladder cancer. Aura is headquartered in Cambridge, MA. For more information, visit www.aurabiosciences.com.

[] At exchange rate on 28 October 2021

[2] At exchange rate on 30 June 2021

