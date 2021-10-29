Aquis Stock Exchange: Updated admission announcement - Kasei Holdings Plc

DJ Aquis Stock Exchange: Updated admission announcement

ANNOUNCEMENT OF APPLICATION FOR ADMISSION TO THE AQSE GROWTH MARKET APPLICANT NAME: Kasei Holdings Plc APPLICANT REGISTERED OFFICE, PRINCIPLE PLACE OF BUSINESS (IF DIFFERENT) AND TELEPHONE NUMBER: Address: 72 Charlotte Street Ground Floor, London, England, W1T 4QQ Phone Number: +44 (0) 203 989 2222 DIRECTORS AND PROPOSED DIRECTORS (IF APPLICABLE): 1. Jane Thomason - Independent Chairperson 2. Jai Patel - Chief Investment Officer 3. Brendan Kearns - Chief Financial Officer 4. Bryan Martin Coyne - Non-Executive Director 5. Steven Davis - Independent Non-Executive Director APPLICANT SECTOR: Nonequity Investment Instruments DESCRIPTION OF THE APPLICANT AND ITS ACTIVITIES: The Company is a technology specialist investor that focuses on cryptocurrencies and blockchain technologies. The Company's goal is to provide investors with broad based exposure to the fast-growing ecosystem of digital assets, managed using traditional financial portfolio construction techniques. The Company also intends to invest in listed instruments, and venture capital and private equity investments in the blockchain ecosystem. The Company will leverage the Board's expertise, experience, and networks in the cryptocurrency sector and management of digital assets and decentralised finance, to drive value creation and to establish the business. The Board has a proven capability in portfolio management to achieve significant growth. NAME OF AQSE CORPORATE ADVISER: First Sentinel Corporate Finance Limited NUMBER, CLASS AND PAR VALUE OF SECURITIES TO BE ADMITTED: 28,311,684 Ordinary Shares of GBP0.01 each SECURITIES IN PUBLIC HANDS AS A PERCENTAGE OF THE TOTAL NUMBER OF SECURITIES IN ISSUE (excluding securities held in treasury): 36.16% SHAREHOLDERS HOLDING MORE THAN FIVE PER CENT OF THE APPLICANT'S SHARE CAPITAL OR VOTING RIGHTS PRE- AND POST-ADMISSION: Name Current Shares Current % Shares on Admission Expected % on Admission Bryan Coyne* 1,125,000 22.5 % 5,250,000 16.67% 1,757,031 Jai Patel** 1,125,000 22.5 % 5.08 % Mr. Paraic Dunning and Mrs. Claire Dunning 1,000,000 20.0% 1,250,000 4.42% Nigel Pope 625,000 12.5% 1,562,500 5.52% Kunal Savjani and Mrs. Savjani 625,000 12.5% 1,249,375 3.31% Mr. Anthony Rosenthal and Mrs. Nicola Rosenthal*** 500,000 10% 812,500 2.87% Steven H. Collis N/A N/A 3,597,919 12.71% Konrad Habsburg N/A N/A 1,875,000 6.62%

* Bryan Coyne's partner, Ms Brenda Mary Tuohy, will hold, on Admission, 62,500 Shares, representing 0.22% of the Enlarged Share Capital.

** Jai Patel is also a significant shareholder of Kash & Sons Limited, who will, on Admission, hold 312,500 Shares, representing 1.10% of the Enlarged Share Capital.

*** Mrs Rosenthal s shares, which will be issued on Admission, will be held by Bonitas Management Limited, a company controlled by her.

TIMETABLE FOR ANY OFFER OF TRANSFERABLE SECURITIES TO THE PUBLIC:

N/A

THE EXPECTED ADMISSION DATE:

03 November 2021

WEBSITE ADDRESS WHERE INVESTOR INFORMATION WILL BE AVAILABLE FOR INSPECTION:

https://kaseiholdings.com/h/

In respect of a fast-track applicant, the following information should also be included:

NAME OF MARKET ON WHICH THE APPLICANT'S SECURITIES ARE CURRENTLY TRADED:

N/A

ARRANGEMENTS FOR THE SETTLEMENT OF TRANSACTIONS IN THE APPLICANT'S SECURITIES:

Application will be made for the Ordinary Shares to be admitted to CREST on Admission. Accordingly, settlement of transactions in the Ordinary Shares following Admission may take place within the CREST system if relevant shareholders so wish.

DETAILS OF ANY LOCK-IN ARRANGEMENTS:

The Directors, Significant Shareholders and their Associates have entered into lock-in agreements, pursuant to which they will agree not to dispose of any Ordinary Shares held by them for a period of 12 months from Admission. In addition, they will be subject to orderly market arrangements during the 6 months after the initial one-year lock-in period.

DETAILS OF THE LEGAL OR REGULATORY REQUIREMENTS IN THE APPLICANT'S HOME COUNTRY REGARDING THE CONDUCT OF TAKEOVERS AND THE ACQUISITION OF SIGNIFICANT VOTING RIGHTS TO WHICH THE APPLICANT IS SUBJECT:

N/A

In respect of an update to a prior application announcement, the date of the original announcement should also be disclosed as follows:

UPDATE TO A PRIOR APPLICATION ANNOUNCEMENT RELEASED ON:

21 October 2021

