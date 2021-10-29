

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - German aircraft engine manufacturer MTU Aero Engines AG (MTUAY.PK) reported Friday that its third-quarter net income was 87 million euros or 1.62 euros per share, significantly higher than last year's 16 million euros or 0.28 euro per share.



Adjusted net income was 85 million euros, compared to 58 million euros a year ago.



The adjusted EBIT was 117 million euros, up from 87 million euros a year ago. Adjusted EBIT margin was 11.7 percent higher than 9.5 percent last year.



MTU Aero Engines AG generated revenues of 1 billion euros in the third quarter, higher than 908 million euros last year.



Looking ahead for fiscal 2021, MTU now adjusted EBIT margin is now expected to be around 10.5 percent, which is the upper end of the range forecast to date between 10 percent and 10.5 percent.



The company expects adjusted net income to develop in line with the operating profit.



The company now expects revenue to be between 4.3 billion euros and 4.4 billion euros, compared to previously expected around 4.3 billion euros to 4.5 billion euros.



