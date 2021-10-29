

AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - Dutch retail sales increased in September, data published by the Central Bureau of Statistics showed on Friday.



Retail turnover adjusted for the composition of shopping days grew a 4.0 percent yearly in September, after a 3.3 percent increase in August.



Turnover in non-food stores grew 3.5 percent yearly in September, while food stores remained unchanged. Online turnover surged 10.0 percent.



Sales in the clothing and shoes, do-it-yourself articles, kitchens and floors, the drugstores, the stores in consumer electronics and white goods and recreational articles increased in September, the agency said.



Separate data from the statistical office showed that the output prices grew 17.1 percent year-on-year in September, following a 15.1 percent rise in August.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

