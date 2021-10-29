Biophytis to Report Restated Financial Statements for Previous Periods and as of June 30, 2021

PARIS, FRANCE and CAMBRIDGE, MA / ACCESSWIRE / October 29, 2021 / Biophytis SA (NASDAQ:BPTS)(Euronext Growth Paris:ALBPS) (the "Company" or "Biophytis"), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of therapeutics that slow the degenerative processes associated with aging and improve functional outcomes for patients suffering from age-related diseases, including severe respiratory failure in patients suffering from COVID-19, today reports the restated financial statements as per the Company's previous announcement on October 7, 2021 for the periods ending December 31, 2019, December 31 2020, June 30 2020 and June 30 2021, with no impact on the Company's cash and cash equivalent as of June 30 2021.

1/ Preliminary remarks

Pursuant to the provisions of IAS 8, the Company determined following the review by and discussions with the Company's independent registered public accounting firm, that it is necessary to restate the Company's previously issued consolidated financial statements for the 2019 and 2020 financial years and for the first semester of the financial years 2020 and 2021, in order to make certain corrections required to reflect the proper accounting treatment of the Company's convertible notes.

These technical corrections address the inappropriate historical accounting practices relating to notes convertible into ordinary shares and/or redeemable for cash with attached warrants issued to convertible noteholders.

The fair values historically attributed to the attached warrants as well as the derivatives embedded in the convertible bonds and to the shares issued upon conversion were incorrect, and consequently induce material impacts on certain financial statement line items. As part of the reassessment of the fair value of the embedded derivatives, it was determined that the Company could not reliably estimate separately their fair value and therefore concluded that the entire hybrid contracts should be measured at fair value through profit or loss.

All details related to such corrections are reflected in the Company's financial semi-annual report and annual report on Form 20-F/A for the related periods, as available today on the Company's website and as filed respectively with AMF and SEC.

2/ For the six-months period ended June 30, 2020 and 2021

The total cumulative adjustments as of June 30, 2021:

- have no impact on the Company's cash and cash equivalents, that amounted to €23.0 million at the end of the period,

- have a positive impact on net results, reducing the net loss for the period by €2.7 million, from €15.9 million to €13.2 million.

The Company Half Year financial results as previously announced on September 17, 2021 have been restated as follows:

3/ For the years ended December 31, 2019 and 2020

The results of such corrections are summarized as follows:

(**) Each adjustment is detailed in the Company's Half Year Financial Report and the Company's 20F form as currently filed respectively with AMF and SEC and available on the Company's website: www.biophytis.com

About BIOPHYTIS

Biophytis SA is a clinical-stage biotechnology company specialized in the development of therapeutics that are aimed at slowing the degenerative processes associated with aging and improving functional outcomes for patients suffering from age-related diseases, including severe respiratory failure in patients suffering from COVID-19. Sarconeos (BIO101), our leading drug candidate, is a small molecule, administered orally, being developed as a treatment for sarcopenia in a Phase 2 clinical trial in the United States and Europe (SARA-INT). It is also being studied in a clinical two-part Phase 2-3 study (COVA) for the treatment of severe respiratory manifestations of COVID-19 in Europe, Latin America, and the US. A pediatric formulation of Sarconeos (BIO101) is being developed for the treatment of Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy (DMD). The Company is based in Paris, France, and Cambridge, Massachusetts. The Company's ordinary shares are listed on Euronext Growth (Ticker: ALBPS -ISIN: FR0012816825) and ADSs (American Depositary Shares) are listed on Nasdaq Capital Market (Ticker BPTS - ISIN: US09076G1040). For more information visit www.biophytis.com

