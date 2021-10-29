

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Commodity trading and mining company Glencore plc (GLCNF.PK, GLNCY.PK, GLEN.L) reported that own sourced copper production for the year-to-date of 2021 was 895,500 tonnes, down 4% from last year, reflecting lower mined grades at various operations. Approximately half this variance relates to lower copper by-product at non-Copper department assets.



Coal production of 76.3 million tonnes was 9% lower than the comparable 2020 period, reflecting a full period of Prodeco care and maintenance, the progressive recovery from the market-related reductions across the Australian portfolio initiated in the second-half 2020 and lower domestic production/demand in South Africa.



The company preported own sourced zinc production for the period of 855,800 tonnes, was in line with the comparable 2020 period. Recovery from 2020 Covid restrictions was offset by temporarily lower Kazzinc production pending the ramp-up of the recently commissioned Zhairem mine.



Own sourced nickel production was 71,100 tonnes down 13% from the previous year, due to planned maintenance at Murrin Murrin and various operating issues at Koniambo.



The company now expects full year 2021 Adjusted EBIT to exceed the top end of $2.2-3.2 billion per annum long-term guidance range.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

GLENCORE-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de