Helium Ventures Plc - Investment in Blue Star Helium Limited

Helium Ventures plc

("Helium Ventures" or the "Company")

Investment in Blue Star Helium Limited

Helium Ventures plc (AQSE:HEV), a special purpose acquisition vehicle focused on investments in helium related assets, is delighted to announce its first investment in the helium sector:

Company: Blue Star Helium Limited ("Blue Star") (ASX: BNL)

Helium Ventures investment: AUD 400,000 at AUD 5.6 cents per share

Blue Star is an independent helium exploration and production company, headquartered in Australia, with operations and exploration projects in North America. Its strategy is to find and develop new supplies of low-cost, high-grade helium in North America.

Helium Ventures' investment was made as part of an AUD 15 million fundraise completed on 28 October 2021. The funds have been raised following Blue Star's receipt of approval to proceed with its helium well drilling programme in Las Animas County, Colorado. Well #1 is now permitted and scheduled for Q4 2021; Wells #2 and 3 are scheduled for Q1 2022; Wells #4 to 8 are scheduled for Q2 2022; and Wells #9 to 10 are scheduled for Q3/Q4 2022.

Neil Ritson, Chairman of Helium Ventures commented:

"We are delighted that we have managed to gain exposure to this large and exciting pure play helium project in Colorado - an area well known for helium potential - despite this fundraise being significantly oversubscribed. Blue Star has made impressive progress over the last year and we are optimistic that the drilling commencing in just a few weeks will be value accretive for us, as new shareholders of Blue Star.

Whilst our main focus remains to acquire direct, material positions in helium projects where we can be active and apply our technical knowledge and expertise to enhance the value of projects, this first investment presents the Company with an opportunity to deploy capital with the potential to generate significant short to medium term returns for shareholders."

The Blue Star announcement can be viewed in full in the link below:

www.bluestarhelium.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/10/61059527.pdf

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of the UK Market Abuse Regulation and the Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.

Enquiries:

For more information please visit:www.heliumvs.com

Note:

Certain statements made in this announcement are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are not historical facts but rather are based on the Company's current expectations, estimates, and projections about its industry; its beliefs; and assumptions. Words such as 'anticipates,' 'expects,' 'intends,' 'plans,' 'believes,' 'seeks,' 'estimates,' and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements are not a guarantee of future performance and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, some of which are beyond the Company's control, are difficult to predict, and could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or forecasted in the forward-looking statements. The Company cautions security holders and prospective security holders not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which reflect the view of the Company only as of the date of this announcement. The forward-looking statements made in this announcement relate only to events as of the date on which the statements are made. The Company will not undertake any obligation to release publicly any revisions or updates to these forward-looking statements to reflect events, circumstances, or unanticipated events occurring after the date of this announcement except as required by law or by any appropriate regulatory authority.