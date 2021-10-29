- (PLX AI) - Fagerhult Q3 orders SEK 1,895 million.
- • Q3 sales SEK 1,745 million
- • Q3 net income SEK 127.6 million
- • Q3 EPS SEK 0.72
|6,880
|7,000
|10:21
|09:04
|Fagerhult Q3 Operating Profit SEK 184.2 Million
|(PLX AI) - Fagerhult Q2 orders SEK 2,123 million.• Q2 sales SEK 1,845 million vs. estimate SEK 1,734 million• Q2 net income SEK 137.7 million• Q2 EPS SEK 0.78
|FAGERHULT AB
|6,820
|+0,44 %