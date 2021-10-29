

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NMR) reported that its first half net income to shareholders declined to 51.7 billion yen from 210.2 billion yen, prior year. Earnings per share was 16.25 yen compared to 67.10 yen. Nomura noted that it recognized losses of 65.4 billion yen arising from transactions with a US client at its subsidiaries.



Net revenue was 672.1 billion yen, a decrease of 19.0% from last year. Non-interest expenses increased by 1.9% from a year ago.



Nomura also announced that its Board approved a resolution to set up a share buyback program. The share buyback program will run from November 16, 2021, to March 31, 2022, and have an upper limit of 80 million shares of Nomura Holdings common stock, or 2.5 percent of outstanding shares. The upper limit of the aggregate amount of the repurchase price will be 50 billion yen, the company said.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

NOMURA-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de