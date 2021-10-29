

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - NatWest Group plc (NWG, NWG.L) reported Friday that its third-quarter profit attributable to ordinary shareholders surged to 674 million pounds from prior year's 61 million pounds.



Operating profit before tax climbed to 1.07 billion pounds from 355 million pounds a year ago. Adjusted profit was 679 million pounds, compared to 906 million a year ago.



Total income increased to 2.77 billion pounds from last year's 2.42 billion pounds.



Total adjusted income was 2.62 billion pounds, compared to 2.72 billion pounds a year ago.



Net interest income grew to 1.95 billion pounds from last year's 1.93 billion pounds.



Further, the company retains the previous outlook, except that it no longer expect to achieve the majority of the remaining RWA reduction towards the medium term target in NWM of 20 billion pounds this year. And, the company now expect Group RWAs to be below previously guided range of 185 billion pounds to 195 billion pounds on January 1, 2022.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

NATWEST GROUP-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de