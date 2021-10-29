

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - NEC Corporation (NIPNF.PK) reported that its net profit to owners of the parent increased to 13.34 billion yen for the six-month period, from 11.01 billion yen, prior year. Earnings per share was 48.97 yen compared to 41.53 yen. Adjusted operating profit was 42.11 billion yen, up 45.0% from a year ago. Adjusted basic earnings per share was 95.65 yen compared to 62.58 yen. Revenue increased to 1.38 trillion yen from 1.31 trillion yen, last year.



For the year ending March 31, 2022, NEC Corporation projects: basic earnings per share of 245.88 yen, adjusted basic earnings per share of 330.28 yen; and revenue of 3 trillion yen.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

