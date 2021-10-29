- (PLX AI) - Danske Bank shares fell 5% despite beating expectations on net profit, as costs remain stubbornly above consensus, analysts said.
- • Danske beat on net profit, with fees and insurance income offsetting slightly soft net interest income
- • But costs in the quarter were 2% above consensus, Bank of America said, reiterating a neutral rating on the stock
- • Danske also cut its ROE guidance for 2023 to 8.5-9% from 9-10%, but that is actually ahead of consensus of 7.6%
- • However 2023 costs of DKK 23.5 billion were higher than some analysts expected
- • in 2021, total expenses are expected to be slightly more than DKK 25 billion, Danske said
- • Costs were a clear disappointment, SEB said
