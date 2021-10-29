

FEDERAL WAY (dpa-AFX) - Weyerhaeuser Company (WY) said, in the third quarter, it delivered strong results across each of its businesses. Adjusted EBITDA was $746 million compared to $745 million, prior year.



Excluding items, third quarter earnings per share of $0.60 compared to $0.52, last year. On average, nine analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $0.57, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items. Net profit was $482 million or $0.64 per share compared to $283 million or $0.38 per share.



Net sales increased to $2.35 billion from $2.11 billion, a year ago. Analysts expected revenue of $2.33 billion, for the quarter.



Weyerhaeuser said its year-to-date record cash flow generation will result in a significant supplemental dividend payment to shareholders in the first quarter of 2022.



