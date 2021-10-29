BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust Plc - Director Declaration
PR Newswire
London, October 28
BLACKROCK SMALLER COMPANIES TRUST PLC
LEI: 549300MS535KC2WH4082
Director Declaration
BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust plc (the "Company") hereby gives notification in accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.14 that Mr Ronald Gould, a non-executive Director and Chairman of the Company, has been appointed as a non-executive Director and Chairman designate of Henderson Far East Income Limited with effect from 28 October 2021.
Ms S Beynsberger
For and on behalf of BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited
Company Secretary
Date: 29 October 2021
