- (PLX AI) - Evolution's share price drop after the revenue miss yesterday was overdone, analysts at Bank of America said, reiterating their buy recommendation on the stock.
- • Price target unchanged at SEK 1,910
- • Evolution continued to slip today, down another 1%
- • Deutsche Bank cut its price target on the stock to SEK 1516 from SEK 1550
- • Evolution is in a strong position to generate growth and integrate any future acquisitions, and the valuation is highly attractive, BofA said
