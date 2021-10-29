

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 4.30 am ET Friday, the Bank of England releases mortgage approvals data for September. The number of mortgages approved in September is seen at 70,950 versus 74,500 in August.



Ahead of the data, the pound traded mixed against its major counterparts. While it held steady against the greenback and the yen, it fell against the franc. Against the euro, it rose.



The pound was worth 156.71 against the yen, 1.2568 against the franc, 1.3785 against the greenback and 0.8460 against the euro as of 4:25 am ET.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

