- (PLX AI) - Enento Q3 revenue EUR 38.6 million vs. estimate EUR 40.4 million.
- • Q3 EBIT EUR 8.9 million vs. estimate EUR 9.7 million
- • Q3 EPS EUR 0.27 vs. estimate EUR 0.34
|11:10
|Enento Q3 Adjusted EBITDA EUR 14.5 Million vs. Estimate EUR 15.6 Million
|11:05
|Enento Group Oyj: Enento Group's Interim Report 1.1. - 30.9.2021: Quarter with moderate growth after Covid-19 spurt
|ENENTO GROUP PLC, STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 29 OCTOBER 2021 AT 12.00 EEST
Enento Group's Interim Report 1.1. - 30.9.2021: Quarter with moderate growth after Covid-19 spurt
SUMMARY
July - September...
|15.10.
|Enento Group Oyj: Enento Group will publish January - September Interim Report on 29 October 2021
|ENENTO GROUP PLC, INVESTOR NEWS 15 OCTOBER 2021 AT 11.45 EEST
Enento Group will publish January
- September Interim Report on 29 October 2021
Enento Group Plc will publish its Interim Report...
|15.10.
|Enento Group Oyj: Enento Group's financial information 2022
|ENENTO GROUP PLC, STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 15 OCTOBER 2021 AT 10.00 A.M. EEST
Enento Group's financial information 2022
Enento Group Plc will publish its Financial Statements Release for 2021...
|17.09.
|Enento Names CFO Stråhlman Acting CEO Until Jäger Starts
|(PLX AI) - Enento says CFO Elina Stråhlman appointed as acting CEO.• Jeanette Jäger will start as the new CEO and member of the Executive Management Team on 1 January 2022• Current CEO Jukka Ruuska...
