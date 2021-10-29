The Indian authorities have opened global bids to set up advanced-chemistry battery cell manufacturing units in India under the production-linked incentive scheme. Applications are open until Dec. 31, but bidders must commit to setting up a minimum of 5 GWh of capacity to qualify for the government subsidy.From pv magazine India The Indian Ministry of Heavy Industries has invited bids to develop a cumulative 50 GWh of advance-chemistry battery cell manufacturing units in India under its production-linked incentive scheme. The selected bidders will be supported with fiscal benefits in the form ...

