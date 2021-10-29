

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Hungary's average gross earnings increased in August, figures from the Hungarian Central Statistical Office showed on Friday.



Average gross earnings grew 9.1 percent year-on-year in August, following a 8.1 percent increase in July. In June, wages rose 3.7 percent.



The average gross earning rose to HUF 414,362 in August from HUF 421,001 in the previous month.



Net earnings rose 9.1 percent annually in August, following a 8.1 percent in the prior month. Earnings increased to HUF 275,551 from HUF 279,966 in the preceding month.



