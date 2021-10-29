- (PLX AI) - Tivoli again raised its revenue outlook for the year after good late summer weather and fewer corona restrictions led to higher activity in the Gardens.
- • Tivoli raises expectations for 2021, so that revenue of approximately DKK 700 million is now expected and a loss before tax of approximately DKK 50 million
- • Last month Tivoli raised its revenue outlook to DKK 650-700 million and pretax loss of DKK 65 million
- • In the fourth quarter of the year, Tivoli expects an activity level of approximately 75% compared to the historical activity level
