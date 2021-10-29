

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - U.K. stocks fell on Friday, a day after a forecaster predicted that the impact of Brexit on the economy will be worse in the long run than the coronavirus pandemic.



Data showed earlier in the day that mortgage approvals for house purchase fell further to 72,600 in September from 74,200 in August, but remained above pre-February 2020 levels.



The benchmark FTSE 100 slipped 19 points, or 0.3 percent, to 7,230 after ending marginally lower on Thursday.



Glencore rose half a percent. The commodities giant said its trading profits will exceed its targets this year.



Premier Foods was down 0.8 percent. The maker of Mr Kipling cakes and Bisto gravy has unveiled a new ESG strategy with a series of sustainability commitments.



NatWest Group lost 4 percent despite delivering profit figures comfortably ahead of expectations.



