

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Aon plc (AON):



-Earnings: -$900 million in Q3 vs. $275 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$3.99 in Q3 vs. $1.18 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Aon plc reported adjusted earnings of $395 million or $1.74 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $1.70 per share -Revenue: $2.70 billion in Q3 vs. $2.39 billion in the same period last year.



