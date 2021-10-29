DJ Genel Energy PLC: NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES

Genel Energy PLC (GENL) Genel Energy PLC: NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES 29-Oct-2021 / 11:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

29 October 2021

Genel Energy plc (the Company)

NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES

On 28 October 2021 Esa Ikaheimonen exercised options granted to him under the Company's restricted share plan and sold sufficient shares to cover tax liabilities arising as a result of his options exercise.

The notification below made in accordance with the requirements of the UK Market Abuse Regulation provides further detail.

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Esa Ikaheimonen 2 Reason for Notification a) Position/status Chief Financial Officer b) Initial notification / Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuers, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Genel Energy plc b) LEI 549300IVCJDWC3LR8F94 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be replaced for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date (iv) each place where transaction have been conducted Description of the financial Ordinary shares of 10 pence each instrument, type of instrument a) Identification code JE00B55Q3P39 i. Exercise of nil cost options granted on 27 August b) Nature of the transaction 2019 under the restricted share plan ii. Sale of shares to cover income tax and national insurance liabilities Price Volume (i) Nil 38,127 c) Price(s) and volumes(s) (ii) GBP26,968.76 17,966

e) Date of the transaction 28 October 2021

f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange

For further information please contact:

Genel Energy +44 20 7659 5100 Andrew Benbow, Head of Communications Vigo Communications +44 20 7830 9700 Patrick d'Ancona

Notes to editors:

Genel Energy is a socially responsible oil producer listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange (LSE: GENL, LEI: 549300IVCJDWC3LR8F94). The Company is one of the largest London-listed independent hydrocarbon producers, with an asset portfolio that positions us well for a future of fewer and better natural resources projects. Genel has low-cost and low-carbon production from the Sarta, Taq Taq, and Tawke licences in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, providing financial resilience that allows investment in growth and the payment of a material and sustainable dividend, even at a low oil price. Genel also continues to pursue further growth opportunities. For further information, please refer to www.genelenergy.com.

ISIN: JE00B55Q3P39, NO0010894330 Category Code: DSH TIDM: GENL LEI Code: 549300IVCJDWC3LR8F94 Sequence No.: 125574 EQS News ID: 1244761 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

