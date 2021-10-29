

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Oil prices steadied on Friday, but were on course for their first weekly drop in months as supply concerns ease.



Brent crude futures for January delivery rose 0.1 percent to $83.72 a barrel, while U.S. crude futures for December settlement were little changed at $82.83.



Both benchmarks were on track to fall about 1 percent for the week - the first weekly drop in 10 weeks for WTI and the first in eight weeks for Brent - after U.S. crude stockpiles rose more than expected last week and Iran said talks with world powers on its nuclear program would resume by the end of November.



Attention now turns to next Thursday's meeting of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies including Russia, a group called OPEC+.



Analysts expect the top producers to stick to their plan to add 400,000 barrels per day of supply each month until April 2022.



Concerns about erratic demand growth persist, with China submitting a renewed emissions cutting plan that promised to peak carbon pollution before 2030.



Saudi Arabia has cautioned that, with an unclear demand picture, there could be a 'huge uplift' in global oil stocks in 2022.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de