Freitag, 29.10.2021
Kurschance? (Noch-)Geheimtipp: Letzter Tag?
WKN: A1W860 ISIN: IE00BGHQ1986 Ticker-Symbol: HBRN 
Frankfurt
29.10.21
08:04 Uhr
1,270 Euro
+0,012
+0,95 %
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
ISEQ-20
Dow Jones News
29.10.2021 | 12:46
Hibernia REIT plc: Holding(s) in company

DJ Holding(s) in company

Hibernia REIT plc (HBRN) Holding(s) in company 29-Oct-2021 / 11:15 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Standard Form TR-1

Standard form for notification of major holdings 

NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the Central Bank of Ireland)i 
 
1. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attachedii: 
Hibernia REIT plc 
2. Reason for the notification (please tick the appropriate box or boxes): 
[X] An acquisition or disposal of voting rights 
[ ] An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments 
[ ] An event changing the breakdown of voting rights 
[ ] Other (please specify)iii: 
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv: 
Name: Aggregate of abrdn plc affiliated investment    City and country of registered office (if applicable): 
management entities with delegated voting rights on    Edinburgh, Scotland 
behalf of multiple managed portfolios 
 
4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)v: 
 
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedvi: 27/10/2021 
 
6. Date on which issuer notified: 28/10/2021 
 
7. Threshold(s) that is/are crossed or reached: 3% 
8. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation: 
                                   % of voting rights 
                        % of voting rights  through financial  Total of   Total number of 
                        attached to shares  instruments     both in %  voting rights of 
                        (total of 9.A)    (total of 9.B.1 +  (9.A + 9.B) issuervii 
                                   9.B.2) 
Resulting situation on the date on which    3.26         0.00        3.26     661,811,141 
threshold was crossed or reached 
Position of previous notification (if      3.48         0.00        3.48 
applicable) 
 
9. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii: 
A: Voting rights attached to shares 
            Number of voting rightsix    % of voting rights 
Class/type of 
shares 
ISIN code (if possible) Direct       Indirect   Direct             Indirect 
 
IE00BGHQ1986      N/A        21,563,170  N/A               3.26 
 
SUBTOTAL A                 21,563,170                  3.26 
 
B 1: Financial Instruments according to Regulation 17(1)(a) of the Regulations 
Type of financial     Expiration Exercise/      Number of voting rights that may be acquired if % of voting 
instrument        datex   Conversion Periodxi the instrument is exercised/converted.     rights 
 
 
                   SUBTOTAL B.1 
 
B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Regulation 17(1)(b) of the Regulations 
Type of financial    Expiration  Exercise/  Physical or cash                    % of voting 
instrument       datex    Conversion settlementxii      Number of voting rights     rights 
                   Period xi 
 
 
                         SUBTOTAL B.2 
 
10. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please tick the applicable box): 
 
[ ] Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not 
control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer.xiii 
 
[X] Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the 
financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entityxiv: 
 
          % of voting rights if it   % of voting rights through financial   Total of both if it equals 
Namexv       equals or is higher than the instruments if it equals or is higher   or is higher than the 
          notifiable threshold     than the notifiable threshold       notifiable threshold 
abrdn plc 
Standard Life 
Investments 
(Holdings) Limited 
Standard Life 
Investments 
Limited 
 
abrdn plc 
Aberdeen Asset 
Management PLC 
Aberdeen Asset 
Managers Limited 
11. In case of proxy voting: [name of the proxy holder] will cease to hold [% and number] voting rights as of [date] 
 
12. Additional informationxvi: 
In reference to Section 10, the shares detailed are managed by the named discretionary investment management entity 
within multiple portfolios on behalf of underlying clients, based on investment management agreements whereby the 
client has delegated the exercise of the voting power to the referenced investment manager. 
This disclosure reflects the fact that the voting rights effectively held indirectly by the underlying intermediate 
holding company Standard Life Investments (Holdings) Limited ("SLIHL") and held by the underlying investment management 
entity Standard Life Investments Limited ("SLIL") decreased below the 3% notifiable threshold due to trading on 27 
October 2021.

Done at Edinburgh on 28 October 2021

ISIN:     IE00BGHQ1986 
Category Code: HOL 
TIDM:     HBRN 
LEI Code:   635400MHRA4QVVFTON18 
Sequence No.: 125578 
EQS News ID:  1244809 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 29, 2021 06:15 ET (10:15 GMT)

© 2021 Dow Jones News
