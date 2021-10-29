- (PLX AI) - Securitas Q3 adjusted EBITA SEK 1,605 million vs. estimate SEK 1,541 million.
- • Q3 sales SEK 27,338 million vs. estimate SEK 27,548 million
- • Q3 EPS SEK 2.59 vs. estimate SEK 2.28
- • Full focus on margin enhancement as the impact from covid reduces, CEO says
- • Says seeing positive developments in our electronic security and solutions business and accelerating growth is a priority going forward
- • Labor shortage and wage pressure remain a challenge
- • Maintaining the price and wage balance is a key priority throughout the Group going into 2022
